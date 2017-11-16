Local News — November 16, 2017

Adams requests new trial

The man convicted of murdering Holly Bobo is requesting a new trial, according to Hardin County Court officials.

Zach Adams’ attorney Jennifer Thompson confirmed on November 9 that she has filed a motion for a new trial in Hardin County. The motion states that the evidence was not sufficient for a verdict of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and the court was wrong in not granting Adams’ motion for a change of venue.

Adams was found guilty on all counts in the case. He was sentenced on Saturday, September 23, to serve life in prison with out the possibility of parole after lawyers reached a plea deal with the state in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

The request for a new trial would have to go before Judge C. Creed McGinley, who heard the case in September. If he denies the motion, Adams can file an appeal with the State Court of Appeals.

Source: The Camden Chronicle