Local News — November 16, 2017

Local attorney disbarred

According to court documents, local attorney Alan G. Ward was disbarred on November 3 from the practice of law by Order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee stated that Ward must also make restitution to a client and must pay the Board’s costs and expenses within 90 days of the Order of Enforcement.

According to the documents, in one case, Ward failed to handle an urgent child custody petition expeditiously, meaning he didn’t see the case with efficiency. In doing so, Ward caused signatures on a pleading to be falsely dated and failed to communicate with the child’s appointed guardian. The document alleges that when terminated by his clients, Ward failed to promptly return their file and did not return the unearned portion of his fee.

Source: The Camden Chronicle