Local News — May 8, 2017

Benton County Relay for Life set for May 13

The Relay for Life will be held on May 13th from 2-10 p.m. at the Camden High School practice field, directly behind the football stadium. According to Director Beth Smothers, this year’s theme is a Red Carpet Relay at the movies. Smothers said that the board is encouraging all teams to incorporate this into their site.

“We will have a memory wall where family members and friends will be able to post pictures of their loved ones who have lost the battle with cancer,” Smothers said. New this year, according to Smothers, is the Ann Bourne Hat Walk. Smothers said Bourne was an instrumental part of Relay for Life here in Benton County and she felt it was only fitting to honor her. “Ann always had her hat on during the relays and encourage all of those that were touched by her in any way, directly or indirectly, to come and walk in her honor,” Smothers said.

Source: The Camden Chronicle