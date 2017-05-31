Local News — May 31, 2017

Free Summer Lunches for Local Students

Benton County School children will be offered a nutritious meal throughout the summer thanks in part to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the Benton County Library and Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach.

Second Harvest announced its sponsorship of the 2017 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) which is administered in Tennessee by the Department of human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, at the Benton County Library serving breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and lunch form 12-1 p.m. Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center will be serving breakfast from 10-11 a.m. and lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. There is no fee or enrollment necessary to participate.

Source: The Camden Chronicle