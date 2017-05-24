Local News — May 24, 2017

Correctional officer under investigation

District Attorney Matt Stowe’s office will be handling the investigation of a Benton County corrections officer who is accused of soliciting female inmates and intimidating them into not reporting him, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

In the case just announced this week, after complaints came in from female inmates, Christopher said his first move was to separate the officer while the investigation got underway. “We wanted to make sure he had no access to the inmates or files,” said the sheriff. The officer, whose name is being withheld due to the current investigation,is also being questioned about tampering with legal documents at the jail.



Christopher said due to the evidence, he feels like this investigation will end soon and he wants one point made. “No matter which side of the law you are on, the law sees everyone in the same light. Our officers need to uphold the standard of law enforcement and we will not tolerate any actions that go against that,” Christopher stated. “It is our job to take care of people and keep them safe. Nothing short of that will be tolerated on my watch.”

The corrections officer has been an employee at the sheriff’s department for four year. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: The Camden Chronicle