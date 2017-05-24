Local News — May 24, 2017

Memorial Day weekend events

This weekend will offer tons of things to do in the county. Friday kicks off with the Big Sandy Spring Festival, starting at 5 p.m. with a carnival and continues through Saturday with the parade, food, and games.

The Benton County Veterans Memorial will be hosting its “Don’t Forget Our Vets” Memorial Ride with registration at the Veterans Memorial at 8:30 a.m. The $25 registration fee comes with a meal and t-shirt and 120 miles of scenic highway. The convoy will make its final stop at Birdsong Marina. The motorcade will leave the park at 10 a.m. and all proceeds benefit the Benton County Veterans Memorial.



In will begin at 4 p.m. with a venue change. Due to Court Square construction, the free cruise-In has moved to the Camden Central High School parking lot.

Two fundraisers will be held on Saturday, as well. The Benton County Soccer Association will be having a Bingo and Chili Supper fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Apex Bank of Camden Community Room. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, and fun for everyone. The Benton County Fair Association will be hosting its 2nd annual Crawfish Boil from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the Benton county Fairgrounds. The cost is $10 per person for 1.5 pounds of crawfish and all the trimmings. They will also be serving hotdogs, chips, and a drink for $3. Takeouts will also be available.

There will be many events this weekend. Take a moment in all the busyness to think about the holiday and the men and women who lost their lives while fighting for our country through the generation.

Source: The Camden Chronicle