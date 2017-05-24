Local News — May 24, 2017

Extension Office offers Dining with Diabetes class

The UT Extension Office in Benton County will offer a Dining with Diabetes class on Tuesdays, Junes 6, 13, and 20. The tree consecutive classes will be held at the First United Methodist Church from 1:30-3 p.m. The program instructor will be UT Extension Agent Heather Deckard Smith.



Dining with Diabetes is open to anyone with diabetes, family members of diabetics, or anyone at risk for diabetes. Participants will learn how to prepare quick and healthy meals that taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated and participants will have the opportunity to taste each one. There is a small charge of $25 to cover the cost of food that will be served during classes.

For registration information, contact the UT Extension office at 584-4601 or hdeckard@utk.edu by Friday, June 2. Class size is limited, so reservations are encouraged to ensure a spot.

Source: The Camden Chronicle