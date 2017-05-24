Local News — May 24, 2017

Wildlife Celebration at Land Between the Lakes

Woodlands Nature Station at the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) will host the annual Wildlife Celebration on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday through Monday, May 27-29.

Guests can learn all about nature’s superheroes, visit with Smokey Bear, and find ways they can assist wildlife in the Nature Station’s Backyard at LBL. Special event programs are included with standard admission unless otherwise noted, and begin at 10 a.m. each day. Nature station admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children age 4 or younger.



“Join us to help celebrate the diversity and complexity of native wildlife. Bring the whole family and see wolves, turkeys, and bats in a whole new way,” said Monica West, LBL naturalist. “We’re also offering canoe trips for people to view wildlife from the water. We’ll see a lot of native birds, mammals, and reptiles along the shoreline and on the water during these outings.”

For schedule details, visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/wildlife-celebration-animal-superheroes/2017.

Source: The Camden Chronicle