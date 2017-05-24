Local News — May 24, 2017

Class of 2017 inductees honored at banquet

The Benton County Sports Hall of Fame’s tradition of remembering the athletic achievements of local athletes, coaches, sports officials, and sporting associates continued Saturday night as seven individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame during the annuals banquet at Lakeshore Event Center.



This year’s inductees included Keith Peach, Big Sandy, Class of 1993, Harriet Chester Bailey, Camden Central High School, Class of 1968, Jeff Tharpe, Camden Central High School, Class of 1980, Sam Lowry, Camden Central High School, Class of 1953, Jeff Rowland, Camden Central High School, Class of 1993, Willard Earl Stokes, Holladay High School, Class of 1954, and Bobby “Flash” Melton, Camden Central High School, Class of 1972.

After a brief introduction by the board of directors, each inductee came to the podium to receive their award and share a few words.

Source: The Camden Chronicle