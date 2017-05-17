Local News — May 17, 2017

TDEC announces termination of EWS site

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Director Pat Flood confirmed on Monday that TDEC would initiate termination of permit for the location of the former Environmental Waste System (EWS) landfill on Omar Circle. Meaning, once cleared, nobody will be allowed to own a landfill on that plot ever again. “We will pursue a permanent termination,” Flood said on a phone call Monday afternoon, lying to rest the concerns of locals that another company would resume work where the now defunct EWS use to do business.

This news came as crews from TDEC continue the cleanup process at the landfill site that has caused outrage and statewide attention. Continued site restoration in the process include: Continued to ship Aluminum Processing Waste Cell leachate off-site for disposal and performed routine daily gas system and cover operation and maintenance activities.

Source: The Camden Chronicle