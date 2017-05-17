Local News — May 17, 2017

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Camden

Residents living in and around Camden can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic conditions with affordable screenings conducted by Life Line Screening. This event will be held at the Apex Bank of Camden Community Room on Wednesday, May 24.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries, which is related to risk for heart disease,stroke, and overall vascular health. Additional screenings will include cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density, risk for osteoporosis, kidney & thyroid function, etc.

Pre-registration is required to participate in this event. Screening are affordable, convenient, and accessible for those in wheelchairs or who have trouble walking. Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that best addresses needs based on age and risk factors. Participants my be able to submit documentation to health insurance providers for reimbursement, depending on individual coverage. For more information, call 877-237-1287, or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

Source:The Camden Chronicle