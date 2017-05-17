Local News — May 17, 2017

Health Department Scores (April 2017)

The Tennessee Health Department provided The Camden Chronicle with copies of the Food Service Inspection Reports from their April evaluations of establishments with food services in Benton County.

Congratulations to the Home Place Inn, Pizza Hut, and The Sweeter Side Bakery, all of which earned a score of 100 during their initial Health Department visit, requiring no follow-up. To pass on the initial inspection, an establishment must earn a score of 95 or higher.

Below are the initial and follow-up adjusted scores for local establishments reviewed by the health department last month:

Home Place Inn: Initial-100

Pizza Hut: Initial-100

The Sweeter Side: Initial-100

Little City Cafe: Initial-94

Old West Steakhouse: Initial-94

Camden Donut: Initial-92, Follow-Up-97

