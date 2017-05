Benton-Decatur County Special Sewer District will hold a meeting at the North Utility District on Friday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m.

The Benton County Board of Public Utilities will meet in regular monthly session on Thursday, May 25, at 3:30 p.m. at the office of the Board at 975 Hwy. 70E, Camden, TN.

Source: The Camden Chronicle