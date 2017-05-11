Local News — May 11, 2017

Mailbox food drive this Saturday

On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 25th annual national food drive. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

Source:The Camden Chronicle