Local News — May 11, 2017

TVA plans flood control operation

Record rains hit the Valley in a short time, causing a flurry of activity for Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) River Forecasting Center and helping to offset the effects of the Valley’s long-term drought.

On Monday, Scott Brooks, Public Relations for TVA, said, “We are working with the US Army Corps of Engineers in a flood control operation to help reduce the flood crests on the lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.”

According to Brooks, TVA is reducing releases out of Kentucky Dam, which will cause the lake elevation to rise. “We’re forecasting going above summer pool levels (359′) on Sunday and reaching about five feet above summer pool by the end of next week (364′).”

Brooks said people living in flood areas near the water should consider removing any equipment and property that could be impacted by rising lake levels.

Source: The Camden Chronicle