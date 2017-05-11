Local News — May 11, 2017

EWS updates site closing

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) continues to secure the Environmental Waste Solutions (EWS) landfill site that closed abruptly last month leaving employees scrambling for jobs and local officials desperate for answers as to what will happen with the abandoned dumpsite. TDEC Director Pat Flood confirmed that over the last week, the following items have been handled:

-Aluminum processing waste cell leachate continues to be sent off-site for disposal

-Performed daily gas system and cover O&M

-Performed daily ammonia monitoring

-Placed clay cover on industrial waste cell

-Placed soil from borrow area on aluminum processing waste cell

-Completed earthwork on containment berms for frac tanks and poly tanks

-Repaired minor leachate seep on industrial waste cell

-Confirmed that all visible aluminum processing waste has been removed from storage barn

-Performed atmospheric monitoring to confirm no ammonia detected

This week the team will work on welding of secondary containment geomembrane recently postponed due to rain and inclement weather.

Source: The Camden Chronicle