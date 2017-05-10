Local News — May 10, 2017

Crime wave crosses county line

With eight break-ins reported in less than two weeks, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators are working overtime to apprehend the assailants. Sheriff Kenny Christopher said that there are two separate burglary rings hitting Benton and Carroll counties.

In an interview on Monday, Christopher confirmed the capture of a juvenile connected to several robberies, after he wrecked in the vicinity of the 500 block of Birdsong Rd. in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 4.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, the vehicle was found to contain drugs and stolen property from several of the recent burglaries in Camden and the Bruceton area. The juvenile was taken into custody and at his hearing on Tuesday, May 9, had his court date set. The sheriff said that the teenager is cooperating and they were looking into charging the minor as an adult. Christopher also said there would be others charged in the case. “We suspect there are at least two, if not three more individuals involved in this drug ring. We intend on charging them to the very extent of the law.”

