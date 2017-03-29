Local News — March 29, 2017

Five arrested in local crime wave

Over a period of two weeks, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been instrumental in removing five alleged criminals off of local streets, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

On Thursday, March 16 at around 4 p.m. while using a search warrant at 220 White Ave., illegal drugs, guns, and ammunition were found along with four occupants. The sheriff said that Joshua Douglas, 27, Holly Ann Connell, 26, Dalton Hatcher, 24, and Robin Huddleston, 49, were all arrested and charged in the case.

Wanted on outstanding warrants, Christopher Ellis, of Camden, was arrested Thursday night and discovered to have a stolen Honda Pilot SUV from Kansas in his possession. Ellis is facing additional charges of theft of an auto from Kansas.

Christopher said, “We are doing our best to keep the criminals and thugs out of our county. We want a safe environment for our children and grandchildren.”