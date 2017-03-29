Local News — March 29, 2017

County schools to hold freshman orientation

Big Sandy High School and Camden Central High School will begin orientation for the incoming freshman classes from Big Sandy and Camden on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. For Big Sandy students, parents will meet in the high school computer lab. Parents of prospective CHS students will meet in the gym.

A great deal of information concerning the students’ ninth grade year will be discussed. School counselors will be on hand to distribute the Program of Studies booklet and to schedule classes for the coming school year. A variety of clubs, organizations, and extracurricular activity groups also will be there for demonstrations and explanations.

These meetings are extremely important, and attendance is a first necessary step to a successful high school career. Big Sandy and CHS hope to see all incoming students and their caregivers. For more information, please contact Big Sandy School at (731) 593-3221 or CHS at (731) 584-7254.