Local News — March 24, 2017.

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Volunteer Program (BCVP) will be on March 29, 2017, starting at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Hedge with the Tennessee River Law Office on the Court Square in Camden. She will be giving us tips on making important end-of-life decisions and arrangements. A potluck luncheon will follow. The public is invited to attend this meeting. The BCVP office is located at 122 West Walnut Street in Camden. If you have any questions, call Marie Marbury at 584-6060 or 441-0092.