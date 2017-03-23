Local News — March 23, 2017

Bethel University Angler Heads to National Professional Tournament

Bethel University’s student angler John Garrett is competing in the Bass Masters Classic on March 24-26 in Houston, Texas.

Garrett, a member of the Bass Cats from Union City, took the nation by storm in August of 2016 when he and his fishing partner, Brian Pahl, won second place in the coveted Carhartt Bass Masters College National Championship on Green River reservoir in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Garrett and Pahl advanced to compete against six other anglers on their home water of Kentucky Lake the following week in the Bass Master Classic Bracket series. The Bracket series competition is an individual angler effort seeing a single elimination head to head battle each day until only one angler remains. That angler becomes the only collegiate angler to get to compete in the World Series of professional angling this week: the prestigious Bass Masters Classic.

Source: The McKenzie Banner