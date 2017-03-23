Local News — March 23, 2017

Board Approves $800K Synthetic Turf Field

At the recommendation of Huntingdon Special School District (HSSD) Director of Schools Pat Dillahunty and motion by Dr. Tim Tucker, board members approved initiation of community fundraising efforts to purchase an $800,000 synthetic turf field for Paul Ward Stadium.

Addressing board members prior to the vote, Dillahunty said, “For many years, the idea of installing a synthetic turf surface at Paul Ward Field has been discussed by folks in town. I have weighed all the pros and cons, and feel that it is the right time for the board to consider this projects. I want to stress on the front end that, should the board choose to pursue this project, no education dollars for our school will be used to fund the new synthetic turf for the football field. All money raised for this project will be generated via community fundraising and donations.”

She added, “I have asked Mr. Tim Cowan, Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Surface Plus (ASP), to speak with the board about the synthetic turf project. A leader in synthetic turf installation, Athletic Surface Plus recently rehabilitated the football field at Bethel University.”

Source: The McKenzie Banner