Local News — March 22, 2017

Sugar Tree Fire Leaves One Dead

Early Thursday morning, March 16, the sheriff’s office and local fire department responded to a house fire call to find the home on Redbud Ridge fully engulfed. South 40 and Holladay/McIllwain Fire Departments were first on the scene, followed by the sheriff’s office.

According to sheriff Kenny Christopher, once the fire died down, a body was found beneath the ashes. “We suspect we can identify the body, but a full analysis has to be sent from Nashville Forensics before we can release the deceased’s name,” Christopher confirmed on Monday. “There was, however, only one male that resided at the location.”

The sheriff also stated that the home was packed full of items, making it difficult to not only find the body initially, but also interfering with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

An autopsy is being performed in Nashville with a positive identification expected soon. The fire remains under investigation.