Local News — March 22, 2017

Free Camping, History, and a Hoe Down

On April 1, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park will host Camp Clean Up Day. Participants are encouraged to help get the park ready for the summer camping season. The work will start around 10 a.m. at the Happy Hollow Campground near the bathhouse. Those able to help are asked to bring gloves, rakes, and hand tools that may be used around the yard.

Those participating will receive one free night of camping for the assistance. Call the park office at (731) 584-6356 and mention that helping with the clean up and a free campsite will be offered for Saturday night.

On April 8, NBFSP will host Session 1 of the History Lecture Series. It will be from 2-2:30 p.m. at the Folklife Museum at Pilot Knob. Guest speaker Brent Cox will present a lecture on local Native American History.

The 61st Old Time Bluegrass and Fiddlers’ Jamboree is just around the corner, the third Saturday in April. There will be a variety show on Friday night, April 14, at 7 p.m., featuring talent from Benton county and surrounding areas. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, and then the stage will start hopping at Holladay School. Barbecue will be served all day long in the cafeteria and square and buck dancing will round out the evening. Register early or at the day of the event before the 1 p.m. contest commences. For more information, follow Holladay School on Facebook, or go to www.HolladayBluegrass.com.