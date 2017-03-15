Local News — March 15, 2017

Benton County Democratic Party to Elect New Leaders

The Benton County Democratic Party will hold a biennial reorganization convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, March 25, at noon at Smarder’s Grill, 314 US Hwy 641 North, Camden, TN, 38320.

Local Democrats will elect a chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, treasurer, media officer, and the executive committee for Benton County to a two-year term. All Democratic residents who are eligible voters of Benton County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2017-18.

The reorganization convention is open to all Benton County Democrats. Attendees must arrive early to complete forms and be admitted to the convention prior to noon, when the meeting will begin. For more information, contact Sammy Rainwaters at (731) 441-4760.

Source: The Camden Chronicle