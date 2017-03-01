Local News — March 1, 2017

(Source: The Camden Chronicle)

Local Man Killed In Henry County

Trey N. Lightfoot, 18, of Big Sandy, was killed Monday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 69A just a few miles into Henry County, according to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher. Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the accident.

The other driver in the crash, James Burke, 79, also of Big Sandy, was injured. His condition remains unknown.

Local Woman Injured In Collision

A local woman was injured Friday when the vehicle she was driving reportedly collided with a southbound semi-truck causing road closure and traffic, according to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.



Mary Katherine Inman sustained significant injuries while traveling northbound on Hwy. 641 when her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with USA truck driver Terence Dillion. Inman was airlifted to Vanderbilt where she underwent multiple surgeries and as of Monday, was recuperating.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at the scene. According to authorities, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Play Dough

After influxes of counterfeit bills were passed out at local businesses recently, Investigator Alex Latimer started researching the local origin and ways to assist in putting an end to the growing crime.

“There are a number of ways to recognize counterfeit bills,” Latimer said. “Indicators include a real hologram, the size and feel of the bill, and holding the bill to the light to reveal a color shift by tilting it back and forth and observing the numeral in the lower right hand corner, from green to black and back.”

(Source: The McKenzie Banner)

Republic Builders To Expand Workforce

Republic Builders of McKenzie is expanding its production and needs 20 production workers to start a second shift.

Jane Holland of Republic said the company will hire 20 full-time workers, some entry level and some skilled for a second production shift. A job fair is Thursday, March 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the American Job Center, 470 Mustang Drive, Huntingdon, to take applications. All interested persons should bring their resumes.

Republic Builders opened in 1976 in the Henry County portion of McKenzie. The company manufactures steel doors and frames. On January 1, it was purchased by the Ireland-based Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider.