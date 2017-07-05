Local News — July 5, 2017

Bobo trial set to begin Monday

On an April morning, six years ago, nursing student Holly Bobo walked out of her parents’ Decatur County home on her way to nursing school when she was abducted in a case that sparked the largest manhunt in state history.

The 20-year-old’s partial remains were found in 2014, and three men were charged with her kidnapping, rape, and murder. Final jury selection will be determined on Thursday, July 6, four days before the trial of Zach Adams, 32, the first suspect to be tried in the case. Police say he raped Bobo and videotaped it before she was killed. If convicted of first-degree murder, Adams faces the death penalty.

Also charged in the case are the man’s brother, Dylan Adams, 29, and Jason Autry, 42. The latter defendants also face charges for allegedly raping and murdering Bobo.

Bobo, a nursing student at the University of Tennessee at Martin, was last seen by her brother on April 13, 2011. Clint Bobo reported seeing his sister led by a man into the woods around 7:30 a.m. He assumed the man was his sister’s boyfriend. Only later, after finding blood outside, did he become alarmed and alert the authorities.

Decatur and Benton Counties joined together to search for the young woman. Search parties revealed few clues into her disappearance.

On September 7, 2014, two men looking for ginseng found Bobo’s remains about 400 yards into the woods north of Country Corner Road just over the county line.

In recent court proceedings, the prosecution notified the court that a gun linked to the case had been found over the Memorial holiday weekend. There is no word yet as to how the weapon plays into the case.

The trial will begin on Monday, July 10, in Hardin County.

Judge Creed McGinley stated that the trial will most likely run Mondays through Saturdays until the entire case has been heard.

Source: The Camden Chronicle