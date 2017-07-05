Local News — July 5, 2017

Birdsong Drive-In Celebrating 10 Years

Birdsong Drive-In Theater will celebrate their 10-year anniversary on Friday, July 7, by giving tickets out at the box office for a chance at one of ten drawings. The winners will receive free concessions, a t-shirt, or a couple of free passes.

According to organizers, there will also be a costume contest for anyone who wants to dress as one of their favorite movie characters. The winner of this will receive tickets for two for the remainder of the season.

Owners said that the theater plans to extend their opening hours until the end of November, assuming of course, they have enough people supporting the drive-in and weather permitting.

Source: The Camden Chronicle