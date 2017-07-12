Local News — July 12, 2017

Camden to pursue damages in EWS landfill abandonment

On Monday, the city council voted to move forward with a west Nashville law group in pursuit of recovering damages by the former landfill, Environmental Waste Solutions (EWS).

Attorney Jason Holleman stated the law firm would seek to recover costs and expenses incurred by the city as a result of the operation of the landfill within the city limits. One of the major expenses pertains to the relocation of the water line that runs through the property.



“The advantage of this contract with the attorney,” councilman Randall Clark said, “is that he is willing to work on a contingency fee basis.” That’s good news for a small town with limited funds. By working on a “contingency fee basis,” the city pays nothing but normal out-of-pocket expenses, such as filing and court fees. The attorney will be compensated through recovery from the defending party in the lawsuit.

Another decision made, unopposed, was the purchase of the two-acre property at the 500 block of Hargis Road. The owner, Jackie Riddick, passed away recently and the heirs of the offered it to the city for its location bordering the spray field for the newly built wastewater project.The city agreed to pay fair market value of $30,700. An added benefit of the purchase is the maintenance department will use the current structure on the property. “It just makes good sense,” Clark said.

Source: The Camden Chronicle