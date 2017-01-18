Local News — January 18, 2017

Local Student Attending Inauguration

Two months after winning the presidential election, Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20.

In addition to several celebrities attending the presidential inauguration will be Camden Central High School junior Brittany Douglas.

Through the Leadership Summit, Douglas was nominated and received an invitation to be at the star-studded political affair.

Leaving for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Douglas told The Camden Chronicle of her eager anticipation to arrive in the nation’s capital. “I fly from Nashville, to Florida, and then up to D.C.,” Douglas gushed. “I’m really, really excited about it but I am kinda worried about my flight change. I’m also not ready for the early mornings because I am not a morning person.”

As for her arrival, Douglas said, “I hope to speak to some colleges and get more information, especially with my senior year only a few months away. I also can’t wait to hear from our speakers, especially Malala Yousafzai, to see what I can learn from them.”

Douglas leaves her grandmother, Alice Douglas behind, who requests the community to pray for Douglas as she makes the journey away from home.

School Board Appreciation Week

The Tennessee School Board Association has set January 23-27 as School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee. It is a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society. Benton County Board of Education is joining all public school districts across the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Benton County and its children.

Girl’s Severe Burns Lead To Investigation

A 9-1-1 call late Friday evening led to an investigation into a 3-year-old girl’s severe burns at a home on Highway 70 West. Names have been withheld due to the child’s age and the current, undergoing investigation but according the sheriff Kenny Christopher, the girl was burned on Friday and was sent to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said that it was reported that the girl fell into the washing machine and the hot water burned her.

The sheriff’s department, the district attorney’s office, and the Department of Children Services are investigating the case.

Weather prevented Life Flight helicopter from landing on Friday, so a Vanderbilt ambulance transported the child. The latest update on her condition as of Tuesday was that she remained in the critical care unit in satisfactory condition.

TWRA Requests Input From Hunters

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2017-18 hunting seasons’ regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period will be open through Wednesday, Fe. 15.

Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2017-18 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov.

Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.