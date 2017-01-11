Local News — January 11, 2017

Rising Through the Ashes

With a clear and concise vision for the future, Bob Keast is looking forward and not in the past where his beloved Birdsong Resort, Marina, and Campground suffered a tragic fire just days before Christmas. The five-alarm fire exploded in the early evening hours of December 20, leaving mass destruction in its wake.

From the makeshift temporary office just steps away from the charred remains of the former one, Keast, whose family bought the resort in the early 1960’s, sat down with The Chronicle on Friday and shared his passion for rebuilding and looking toward the future. “We lost a lot,” Keast said with his trusty 15-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, Pearl, by his side. “Fir took the museum, showcases, general offices, the promotional department, and the photography room, but not our memories.”

With a positive spirit, Keast said he was looking forward to a new era. “We are going to modernize the museum with a bigger auditorium with state-of-the-art equipment. And yes, the pearls will continue to promote tourism here.”

City Council Discusses Safety Concerns

Safety was the main issue at Monday’s evening city council meeting, brought to the forefront by Mark Florence, Director of Schools, and Police Chief George Smith.

Florence expressed his concern with Schools Dr. and the junior high’s parking lot. “There isn’t a crosswalk connecting the junior high to the parking lot,” Florence told the council. “There is a lot of foot traffic crossing the road there when there are school functions or ballgames. It is dangerous.” Discussion led to the decision to place a crosswalk, as well as crossing signs in the area.

The chief them addressed the council with concerns over the safety of dispatchers in the front of the police station. “There is nothing between them and every person that walks through the front doors,” Smith said. “It’s a hazard, especially in this day and time when officers have to be so careful of harm being done to them.”

Councilmembers openly discussed methods of securing the front office area for the police and fire departments. Smith said there was already a door locking system ordered.

The council agreed to hash over other ways of making the city-owned building more secure for all employees. “We have to worry about all police officers in light of all that is happening to them now,” said Councilman Travis Pierce. Everyone agreed.

Barber New Administrator at Camden General Hospital

West Tennessee Healthcare announced Monday that Scott Barber is the new Administrator of Camden General Hospital. Barber began his new role with the organization in November.

A native of Decatur County, Barber has 25 years of experience within the healthcare industry. He began his career with Decatur County Emergency Medical Services before flying with Air Evac Lifeteam as a paramedic and then ultimately Program Director. He most recently served as Administrator/CEO for Decatur County General Hospital in Parsons. In his new role as administrator, Barber will be responsible for overseeing operation at Camden General Hospital.

Sheriff Belew to Speak at TFA Meeting

The Benton/Carroll/Henry/Stewart Counties Chapter of the Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) is pleased to welcome Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew for its inaugural meeting on Thursday, January 12, at Tom’s Pizza and Steak House, 2501 E. Wood St., Paris.

The chapter meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m. and will conclude promptly at 8 p.m. Anyone interested in TFA is invited to attend. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to have time to order and enjoy the great food!

Antlerless Deer Hunting Available until Jan. 13

Antlerless deer hunting will be allowed on all privately owned lands in Unit L counties for the period of Jan. 9-13. This is the second year of the five days of hunting following the completion of deer hunting on Jan. 8.

Unit L deer hunting counties include: Bedford, Benton, Cannon, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Coffee, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, Marshall, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Wayne, Weakley, Williamson, and Wilson.