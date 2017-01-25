Local News — Jan. 25, 2017

Local Rocker Gone Too Soon

Rickey Stewart, TR Crooks drummer, died Sunday at the age of 59.

Stewart joined TR Crooks, a local band that made a hit record and hailed from Camden, in the mid-1970’s with his brother and one of the original founders, Jimmy Stewart. He continued playing the drums for the Crooks until his death.

Stewart suffered a massive stroke on January 10. He was in TriStar Skyline Medical Center 12 days before passing away.



Camden Woman Killed By Arkansas Police

In a report released on Friday, Little Rock, Ark. authorities confirmed Camden resident Rebecca Badenhop, 28, was struck by a police vehicle Tuesday, January 17, and died from her injuries.

According to a police report, Badenhop was walking south across the street toward Walmart when a non-duty officer, driving a marked Ford Explorer ease in the 8800 block of Baseline Road, struck her. Police said the officer, who was not injured, performed CPR on Badenhop after she was hit. She was then taken in critical condition to University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) Medical Center.

Badenhop died at the hospital at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police. Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said that the Police Department would not immediately identify the officer who struck Badenhop because he is involved in undercover investigations. “Normally, when we have an incident like this, we release the name and the picture,” Hilgeman was reported as saying. “But they requested that we hold off on that for an undetermined time. They’re worried about those cases being affected.”

High Electric Bills Cause Static

Higher than normal electric bills led to numerous calls and social media posts from disgruntled residents with questions and complaints this week.

Benton County Electric customers protested by taking their grumbles to Facebook on Monday. Cathy Lashlee-Combs stated, “My son’s bill went up $142 and mine increased $131 with me being out of state for two weeks.” Maudie Herron complained, “My bill went up to almost $600 from $245.” And Linda Anhalt questioned, “Why did our bills go up so much?”

BCES General Manager Raymond Barnes sat down and offered solutions for customer’s concerns.

“First of all, TVA mandates rates, not us,” Barnes clarified. “There will be rate increases, but only 15 cents of every dollar goes to BCES.”

Barnes explained that TVA produces the electricity for Benton County, and BCES simply buys it and delivers it to the consumers. According to Barnes, there are seasonal changes and what he called “transition” months. Meaning customers will always see a rise in rates when transitioning from November into December, the winter season.

Kiehn Is New Veterans’ Service Officer

By unanimous vote of the Benton County Commission, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Lieutenant Colonel Terry Kiehn officially was named to the position of Benton county Veterans’ Service Officer (VSO), beating five other candidates interviewed for the job. Based on the report of the five-person panel assembled by the Jackson Office of Veterans’ Affairs to recommend a candidate, Kiehn was by far the most qualified for the position.

Source: The Camden Chronicle

County Road Projects Included In Governors’ Tax Proposal

Governor Bill Haslam proposed an increase in the fuel tax while reducing taxes on food and manufacturing under a proposal called the Improve Act, also known as “Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads, and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy.”

Included in the proposal is funding for completion of the four-lane State Route 76 (US79) highway between McKenzie, near Sydnir Road, and Atwood (10 miles), first proposed during a public meeting on Thursday, October 7, 1999, at McKenzie High School.

Additional construction projects include a local bridge over Hollow Rock Branch and a bridge on State Route 436 over Reedy Creek. All projects in Carroll County are estimated at $29.1 million.

First-Class Postage Increased Sunday

First-Class stamps increased to 49 cents on Sunday, January 22. The cost for mailing a one-ounce, first-class letter returns to 49 cents from its current rate of 47. The price had dropped from 49 cents to 47 cents in April 2016, the first time first-class postage had declined in 97 years.

Josh Matheny, postmaster at the United States Postal Service in McKenzie, said the cost of each additional ounce will remain unchanged. A two-ounce first-class letter increases to 70 cents (including the increased cost of the first ounce) from the current rate of 68 cents.

Carroll County Ranked 19th Statewide in Child Well-Being

For more than 60 years, Tennessee children have had a voice in Tennessee government. A permanent commission was authorized to advocate for children, beginning in 1955 as the Commission on Youth Guidance and continuing through several changes in name and roles to the current Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY).

A 2014 state government-generated ranking on child well-being presented in the county profiles are drawn from the 11 most outcome-oriented indicators.

Counties throughout the state were placed in four separate child well-being quintiles, arranged in groups of 19 from least impacted (one) to worst impacted (four).

Source: The McKenzie Banner