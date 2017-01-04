Local News — Jan. 04, 2017

Camden Loses Longtime Funeral Director

Longtime Camden funeral director, William Thomas “W.T.” Patterson, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January, 2.

Patterson, born on April 5, 1938, in Camden to the late Leslie and Kate Patterson, graduated from Camden Central High School in 1057 where he was an all-conference football player. He went on to graduate from John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in 1958. W.T. married Sammie (Ingram) Patterson on June 21, 1959.

Patterson served as a funeral director in Trenton and Dickson, before becoming partners with Gordon Wheatley as owners/operators of Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden and Big Sandy. He was awarded the Fifty Year Service Award from the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association along with the Legacy Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. He served as a Director beginning in 1981, Secretary-Treasurer in 1982, Vice-President in 1983, and President in 1984. He also served on the State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers from 2011 until 2015 and as a Vice-President in 2013. W.T. was a charter member of the Benton County Rescue Squad, served as Benton County Coroner, was a director of the Bank of Camden from 1990 until 2008 and Franklin American Insurance, and a member of the Camden Masonic Lodge #179 and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

Cattle Operations to Be Surveyed

During the first two weeks of January, Tennessee producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle inventories, calf crop, death loss, and cattle on feed information. To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) offers the option of responding via the Internet, telephone, mail, or a personal interview with a local NASS representative. NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data in aggregate, insuring that no individual producer or operation can be identified.

Benton County Students Named to Union University President’s List

Three Benton County natives were among the 322 students named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2016 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve straight A’s for the semester, or a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.

Ashton L. Privitt of Big Sandy, Danielle C. Brown of Camden, and Haley B. Howe of Holladay all met the criteria and were named to the President’s List for the fall semester.

Source: The Camden Chronicle