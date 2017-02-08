Local News — Feb. 8, 2017

Date-Rape Drug Surfaces In Benton Co.

A large amount if Rohypnol, commonly known as the “date rape” drug, has been introduced in the area, according to a report from District Attorney Matt Stowe.

In an investigation conducted in co-operation with Stowe’s office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Camden Police Department, an informant has divulged that a large amount of the drug has been introduced to the area. This dangerous and illegal drug, according to drugs.com, has sedative effects approximately 7 to 10 times stronger than Valium and appear 15 to 20 minutes after administration, lasting approximately four to six hours. Some residual effects can be for 12 hours or more after administration.

Stowe said that while he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, his office wanted every citizen in Benton county to be aware of this dangerous drug surfacing. “People need to watch their drinks and their surroundings,” Stowe said Friday. “We will do everything we can to eradicate it from the county, but at the same time, everyone needs to be very mindful of its existence.”

Have a Heart, Donate Blood

The American Red Cross media contact, Tiffany Taylor, urged locals, “Please make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.” According to Taylor, the agency urgently needs blood donors to donate during the area blood drive Friday, February 17, at Camden First United Methodist Church, 104 N Church Ave., Camden, from noon to 6 p.m.

Blood donations are in severe short supply and urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.

As an added bonus, all those who donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26 are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.