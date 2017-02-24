Local News — Feb. 24, 2017

Fiddlers’ Pageant Coming Soon

The 12th Annual Fiddlers’ Jamboree Pageant will be on Saturday, March 18. The first pageant will start at 11 a.m. at the Holladay School Gym. Non-participant admission charge is $3 per person and the pageant participation fee is $30, including all side categories.

Trophies will be awarded to a 2nd maid, 1st maid, and Queen in each age group. Trophies will also be awarded to winners in side categories (prettiest hair, smile, and eyes). Crowns will be awarded to a Queen in each age group. Winners from last year may not participate unless moving up to the next age group. However, they are invited to crown this year’s winners.

This pageant is a Strawberry Festival Territorial Pageant for age groups 6-21 years. For more information call Holladay School at (731) 584-6874 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., call Traci at (731) 549-0815 or Tina at (731) 441-8522.

Shots Fired At Timber Creek

Around 9 p.m. on Monday evening, shots rang out at Timber Creek Apartments at 591 north Forrest Avenue.

In this ongoing investigation, Camden Police Chief George Smith said that according to eyewitnesses, two black males armed with shotguns and pistols fired several shots into the building and fled in a silver Dodge Intrepid. Another witness pointed out the suspects were most likely headed toward Huntingdon.

After notifying police units in Carroll County, nine city officers, including Smith, were able to locate a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and arrest one man on the scene. Another black male remains at large. Names were withheld pending investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Camden Police Department at (731) 584-4622.

Juvenile Faces Multiple Charges

A 15-year-old male suspect was detained early on Sunday morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it near the high school, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

The sheriff said that the teen had a bag that contained prescription drugs and pre-packaged marijuana for possible resale. Due to the boy’s age, authorities could not release more information about the case.

“We are working hard to get drugs off the streets for the safety of our children,: the sheriff said on Monday. “Unfortunately, some of the suspects are just children themselves. We need to work together to stop this growing epidemic.”

Holladay Hits It Big With Levon

Big news came out of Nashville on Friday when Big Sandy resident Ryan Holladay, along with his fellow musicians in the band Levon, signed a long-term contract with Sony Music’s Columbia Nashville and Epic Records.

On Monday, Holladay shared his enthusiasm with his hometown newspaper, The Camden Chronicle. “I’ve been overwhelmed by all the support,” Holladay said. “I’d like to thank my family and all my friends. I’ve had so many people encourage me to keep pursuing my career along the way and I feel blessed to have this opportunity.”