Local News — Feb. 1, 2017

Camden General Receives Top Ranking

In a mandatory patient report conducted by Press Ganey, Camden General Hospital exceed all national rankings in customer satisfaction on a plethora of areas. As compared to other affiliate hospitals in the West Tennessee Healthcare family, Camden General was the only medical center to get all marks in the top percentile of the report.

Hospital Administrator Scott Barber said it was all due to the staff dedicating their time and talents to ensuring patients get quality healthcare close to home. “This has nothing to do with me and everything to do with the staff here,” said the administrator. “I don’t want to take any of the credit. I don’t take care of patients anymore. Now it’s my job to take care of those who take care of patients.”

Camden was screened on nurse communications, responsiveness, doctor quality, cleanliness, uninterrupted night care, pain control, prescriptions, discharge, transitioning care, further recommendations, and overall rating of hospital.

Benton County Relay Kicks Off Friday

Event organizers are urging locals to get involved in the fight against cancer by attending the Benton County Relay for Life Kickoff Party and chili supper on Friday, February 3 at First United Methodist Church. According to Beth Smothers, everyone is welcome and there will be food, door prizes, and more starting at 6 p.m.

Smothers said that this informative gathering will offer the opportunity for interested people to learn about becoming a committee member or forming a team for the 2017 relay.

King’s Death Under Investigation

Eva resident Lance King, 20, was found dead in his home on Sunday, January 29. The 2014 graduate of Camden Central High School was last seen alive on Saturday night according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher. Christopher said that his death is still under investigation. There was no additional information available at presstime. He leaves behind his parents, Terry and Tami King, his brother Evan King, and many family members and friends.

Source: The Camden Chronicle

Carroll Lake Is Refilling

Carroll Lake is now refilling with water after being empty for 32 months. The small sluice gate was repaired and closed shut Wednesday as the final repair to storm damaged flood gate system.

Carroll Lake emptied after a severe flood in June, 2014. Water overflowed part of the earthen dam and heavily damaged the flood gates. The lake was safely emptied and has remained so since that date.

Citizens of McKenzie and Huntingdon held public hearings in the respective city halls to ask TWRA officials to repair and refill the lake. The event held in McKenzie was an overflow crowd to encourage repairs. State and local officials also encouraged the repair. TWRA concurred and asked for funding to make the repair to the two large metal gates and the sluice gate , that allows water to bypass the dam.

Harold Wilhite with the Safe Dams division of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation certified the gates and dam and gave approval for he lake to refill in late December. A ceremonial closing of the gate was hampered by a leak around the sluice gate. That was repaired last Wednesday and the lake began to fill.

This story, a service of The McKenzie Banner.

County’s Unemployment Rate Rises 0.7 Percent

Carroll County’s December unemployment rate of 6.8 percent rose 0.7 percent from the November rate of 6.1 percent. Neighboring Henry County’s unemployment rate of 6.2 percent rose 0.6 percent from the November rate of 5.6 percent. Weakley County’s December unemployment rate of 7.0 percent rose 0.3 percent from the November rate of 5.6 percent. Benton County’s unemployment rate of 7.0 percent rose 0.8 percent from the November rate of 6.2 percent. Henderson County’s December unemployment rate of 7.1 percent rose 0.9 percent from the November rate of 6.2 percent.

This story, a service of the McKenzie Banner.