Local News — December 6, 2017

United Way ends year on high note

The Benton County United Way Radio Auction wrap-up held Thursday, November 30, opened with Director Jo Jones thanking everyone for their hard work. According to Jones, the three-week effort brought in $64,437.96. “This was only $400 short of last year,” said Jones. “Considering losing our director and several unexpected deaths in the first week, I thought that was remarkable.”

Separating from the Humphreys County United Way, this year’s auction and wrap-up was kept locally, with discussions of how things will improve as the radio auction moves forward into 2018.



“Thanks to everyone from $2 donations, those who purchases items, to everyone who provided meals. It takes everyone coming together and there are so, so many,” said Jones.

The agencies raising over $1,000 were recognized and included: Tennessee Rehab, Benton County Arts Council, Benton County Rescue Squad, and Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department.

Area groups and churches raising over $1,000 were: Rotary Club, Apex Bank of Camden, Benton County Library, Flatwoods United Methodist Church, Holladay Church or Christ, Missionary Grove Baptist Church, Camden First Baptist Church, Camden First United Methodist Church, Cowell’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, and Camden Church of Christ.

Waste Management, Road Supervisor Buck Carter, Pest Stop- Brent Hedge, The Camden Chronicle, and WRJB Radio Station were among others named for making the auction possible.

Jones and 2017 Campaign chair Shanna Kennon continued to voice their appreciation to everyone for their hard work and support and solicited continued prayers for the program.

Source: The Camden Chronicle