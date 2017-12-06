Local News — December 6, 2017

Sharing the bounty major success

In only its third week, more than 3500 pounds of venison has been processed through the Benton County Sheriff Department’s newest program, Sharing the Bounty. Sheriff Kenny Christopher said local hunters have donated more than 50 deer so inmates can process the meat for those food insecure in the community.

Christopher said following the inmate garden’s success, he was looking for new ways to rehabilitate the inmates and provide for local residents, especially during those winter and holiday months.



“Over the past few months, we have been working on expanding the inmate garden program to provide more food for the residents by starting a deer processing program called ‘Sharing the Bounty’,” Christopher said.

The state-approved deer-processing center is accepting “same-day kills” seven days a week, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during hunting season.

Source: The Camden Chronicle