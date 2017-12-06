Local News — December 6, 2017

High-speed chase ends in crash

A woman led officers on a multiple-county police chase before it ended in the Camden Walmart parking lot early on Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

Christopher said Tracy Lee Harris of Henderson County was under the influence as she evaded arrest by driving at a high rate of speed, crossing into Carroll County and finally ending up in Benton County where deputies Chris Owen and Chris Hatley were instrumental in her arrest.



Christopher said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Tennessee Highway Patrol and notified that the suspect was “heading towards Benton County” and the two deputies were dispatched.

Driving erratically, the woman swerved and then turned into the local Walmart parking lot. After making several attempts to weave in-and-out and back onto the highway, Owen made the decision to nudge the front of the suspect’s car, ending the pursuit.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment, DUI sixth offense, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, violation of open container, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving, and evading arrest by motor vehicle.

Source: The Camden Chronicle