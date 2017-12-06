Local News — December 6, 2017

Benton County named ‘Healthier Tennessee Community

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam designated several counties as official Healthier Tennessee Communities on Tuesday, November 28. The recognition honors Benton County, along with 21 other designees, for its successful work to improve the health of area citizens. Representatives from Benton County traveled to Nashville to participate in the designation ceremony.

“We must continue to encourage and enable community-led efforts like the ones we’re celebrating today if we want to improve health and quality of life of Tennesseans,” Haslam said. “I congratulate these communities on their efforts to improve health of their citizens.”



“In the spring of 2016, Benton County received a grant of $5,000 from the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness for meeting certain requirements to become a healthier community,” reported Donna Moore, R.N., coordinator for Benton County’s Coordinated School Health program. “After meeting additional requirements, we then applied to be recognized as an official Healthier Tennessee Community. Benton County is proud to be acknowledged by Governor Haslam today as a Healthier Tennessee Community.”

The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness is a non-profit corporation dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives. Based in Nashville, the Foundation brings together a statewide coalition of employers, health insurers, hospital systems, local governments, school systems, healthcare-focused foundations, and community organizations to effect positive, measurable change in the areas of exercise, diet, and tobacco abstinence.

Source: The Camden Chronicle