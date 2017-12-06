Local News — December 6, 2017

WWII Veterans featured in Christmas Parade

Grand Marshals for Camden’s Christmas parade will be 10 Benton County World War II Veterans, according to Chamber Director Jenna Cole-Wilson. Arch Smith, Ralph Rogers, Faye Cain, Wayne Kee, Glinden Allen, Shorty Wright, Jack Farmer, Joe Whitworth, Melvin Pierpoint, and Lawrence Atkins will lead the “Christmas Stories” themed parade this Saturday, December 9, beginning at 4 p.m.

Cole-Wilson said, “These fine men are nothing short of deserving and we are absolutely thankful for their service to this great nation that we call home.”



As in previous years, the parade will line up at Carhartt Inc., 385 Industrial Road, at 1:30 p.m. Cole-Wilson said all entries are free this year.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. when the procession will leave Carhartt, circle the nursing home, and then turn right and march down Main St., circling the court square and return to Carhartt.

Cole-Wilson said all interested entries need to do is simply call the Chamber office at (731) 584-8395 to register. As usual, floats and entries must be lined up by 3 p.m. and floats, vehicles, horse, tractors, and miscellaneous registrants will be the five categories to be judged that Saturday.

Again this year, officials from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department will have buggies along the parade rout to collect non-perishable food items for the local families and agencies.

“We are hoping to make this a wonderful parade for all Benton County families,” Cole-Wilson said. “This is a magical event that we look forward to all year long and if there are other WWII veterans that would like to be featured, we ask that they contact us by Thursday.”

Source: The Camden Chronicle