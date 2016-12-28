Local News — Dec. 28, 2016

Sobriety Check-Points In Place This Weekend

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety check on Hwy. 641 and other undisclosed roads during the New Year’s holiday weekend. According to Sheriff Kenny Christopher, the sheriff’s department is working from December 29 through January 2 to insure all Benton Countians remain safe during the busiest celebrating weekend of the year. “We will again offer free rides to anyone that over indulges,” said Christopher. “We want everyone in our county to be safe and sound.”

Last year, there were no arrests made during the annual sobriety checkpoint, that’s a trend that the sheriff hopes will carry over to this holiday.

For a free “sober” ride, call (731)-584-4632.

TVA-Chemours Steam Deal Reached

A portion of the Johnsonville TVA plant will remain open to provide steam to neighboring chemical company Chemours after the rest of the plant closes in 2017, TVA announced last week.

According to TVA Public Relations Associate Scott Brooks, TVA developed an innovative, environmentally friendly cogeneration solution at the Johnsonville Combustion Turbine Plant designed to keep chemical company Chemours and 1,100 jobs in Middle Tennessee.

Ring In The New Year Responsibly

The Auto Club Group, AAA, will offer a free ride and tow to any impaired driver in Benton County this holiday season.

“This next week is usually the busiest time of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke. Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA, The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

For those that don’t plan ahead, Tow to Go will be there to provide a safe way home. AAA members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime now through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 2. AAA will then safely transport them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles. The AAA tow truck will take the vehicle and driver safely home.