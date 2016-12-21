Local News — Dec. 21, 2016

Fire Levels Birdsong Buildings; Explosion Heard

Early Tuesday evening, an explosion believed to have originated in the service department of Birdsong Resort, Marina, and Campground quickly engulfed the entire structure in flames. The facility’s service department and adjacent office, pearl museum, and jewelry showroom were a total loss in the fire.

Benton County Rescue Squad member Don Myers is a tenant at Birdsong, and heard the loud sound of the explosion, looking out to see the flames already several feet above the two-story building. The fire was finally contained, but a report from the EMA Director Richard Kee says that the structure was still too unstable for firefighters to enter. According to Kee, the current plan is for crews to enter the building on Wednesday to try to determine the official cause. He said that a few homes were evacuated as a precaution.



Jail Names Brooks as Kitchen Supervisor

After Momma Jo Prince retired and a recent, unexpected vacancy in the Benton County Jail’s kitchen, Sheriff Kenny Christopher had to look no further than his current correction officers’ roster to find a qualified candidate.

Lee Brooks joined the staff at Benton County Jail in August of 2015 as a correctional officer, but his resume read more like a chef of any number of fine restaurants.

Graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Management from the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago, Brooks said he was excited when the opportunity to oversee the jail kitchen opened up. “I saw a real opportunity to feed the inmates wholesome, nutritious food,” Brooks, the newly appointed Jail Kitchen Manager told The Chronicle on Friday. “At the same time, we can teach them how to prepare their own healthy food instead of fast food throughout their lives. It’s a win-win.”

Sheriff Kenny Christopher added, “The sheriff’s office congratulates and appreciates Brooks. He is certainly a valuable employee who will benefit the office and the inmates alike.

TWRA Winter Trout Stocking is Underway

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2016-17 winter trout-stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from December through March. These fisheries provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. For Benton County anglers, nearby release locations (dates) include:

Lake Graham in Jackson (12/2, 1/5)

McKenzie City Park (12/5, 1/11)

Paris City Park (12/7, 1/11)

Beech Lake in Lexington (12/13, 1/11)

Release dates are subject to change without notice. For a complete list of release dates and locations, visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.