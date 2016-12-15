Local News — Dec. 15, 2016

Relay for Life ‘Jingle All the Way’ 5K is Saturday

The Relay for Life ‘Jingle All the Way’ Walk/Run/Stroll Color Run is Saturday, December 17, starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Basic fitness, 170 Briarwood St., and you can register the day of the race for $25. For more information, call Beth Smothers at (731)-441-5221, or email Peggy Davis at peggy.davis@cancer.org. The Relay for Life ‘Jingle All the Way’ 5K proceeds go to the local Relay for Life.



A Main St. Staple Says ‘Goodbye’

According to the manager from the corporate office, Sears Hometown Store on Main St. will close on January 22, 2017. He said that he could not comment further and that all questions were to go through a public relations company.

With no response from the public relations company, The Camden Chronicle reached out to local shoppers and citizens of Benton County, as well as the owner, Mark Hargis.

Hargis, who was the original owner of the store, said, “I hate to hear that Camden’s Hometown Sears will soon be closing. They’ve contributed greatly to this community by providing products to our area.”

Hargis continued, “The sales tax loss that happens each time a business closes in the city really hurts the entire county.” He finished by saying, “Sears has been a valuable part of the community and it’s a shame to see such a good business leave town.”

Another local resident said, “I remember when you had to go to Sears to make an order from the catalog.” Brett Lashlee recalled, “They were one of the only avenues to obtain merchandise which normally weren’t available in small towns.”

Ray Smith, owner of the building that houses the Sears store said he hated to see the closing of the store that had been there for twenty-plus years. “I have bought many things there and I hate to see it go,” he said.

Smith also confirmed that there are currently no businesses slated to replace the closed Sears store.

Local Chase Ends with Capture in Dickson

A man already wanted on theft charges, eluded authorities in three counties, including Benton County, before being captured on Wednesday morning, December 7, after allegedly stealing five vehicles and a donation jar at a restaurant, according to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

Authorities report that 36-year-old Christopher Aaron Gooch, over the span of three days, led police on at least three chases and escaped close capture on more than three attempts.

Camden police officers and Benton County deputies responded to the Best Western hotel and evacuated rooms near Gooch. After securing rooms, contact was initiated via telephone in Gooch’s hotel room.

City Police Chief George Smith confirmed that authorities learned Gooch had escaped the room through a maintenance shaft located near the center of the hotel. It was later discovered that the assailant stole a vehicle located on the hotel property that was found later that day.

On Wednesday morning, following another tip that Gooch was again in Dickson County in another stolen vehicle, he led officers on a pursuit where he rammed a police car before authorities boxed him in. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Gooch is behind bars, and in addition to charges in Dickson and Humphreys Counties, faces charges in Benton County of aggravated burglary, theft of property $1,000-$10,000, theft under $500, vandalism $1,000-$10,000, evading arrest by a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

