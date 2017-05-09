Local News- Camden City Board Meeting

A number of resolutions were passed at Monday night’s Camden City Board meeting in City Hall.

Residents with newer sewer taps will now pay a $200 increase from 600 to 800 dollars for a one time charge, to use services by Camden Water, which the board approved on the code’s final reading.

The Camden City Board also approved a request for reimbursement for the cost of training, salary, and transportation in the event of resignation for all departments.

The board also approved a couple ordinances on their first reading including 2017-2018 Fiscal Year budgets for the General/Sanitation/Special Revenue, and Wastewater Funds, along with amending the budget for the 2016-2017 Fiscal Year.

The Fire Department is also in need of a new air pack for one of its trucks, and this will go out for bidding.

The next Camden City Board meeting is June 12th