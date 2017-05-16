Local News-Benton County Commission Meeting

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department will now have a Drug Task Force member working throughout the county.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Benton County Commission approved $45,450 to go towards financing the new Drug Task Force in the sheriff’s department.

The Drug Task Force will consist of one deputy who will take on the job duties of drug enforcement.

At the beginning of the meeting, there was a vacancy for the 4th District Commissioner spot, and the Benton County Commission voted in Phil Melton as its latest commissioner.



The 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget covering various funds, institutions, offices, and departments was also approved by the county commission.

The tax levy for the county was also fixed, and Gary Furr was appointed to the Benton-Decatur Sewer Board to fill the position William Butch Hatler previously held, which will expire in September of next year.

The commission approved a resolution that allows Register of Deeds Sonya Volz to work with eRecording Partners LLC to facilitate electronic filing and recording of documents.

Many departments and agencies throughout the county including the Benton County Animal Shelter, Library, and Sheriff’s Department received the transferring and budgeting of funds at last night’s meeting.

The Benton County Commission will meet June 18th in the Courthouse.