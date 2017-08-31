Local News — August 31, 2017

Holladay School Locked Down

According to Sheriff Kenny Christopher, around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, Benton County deputies responded to a call from a Holladay resident that her estranged husband was threatening suicide and left towards the school where his children were.

Taking off in his Jeep, David Morgan, a former United States Marine, was tracked by cell-phone to an area within the vicinity of Holladay School when the sheriff called and placed the facility on lock-down.Director of Schools, Mark Florence, responded quickly. “Due to an off campus incident, Holladay School was placed on a soft lock-down on Thursday, August 24.” Florence further explained, “A soft lock-down is a precautionary security procedure due to a potential threat not directly related to the school. Within 20 minutes of the lock-down,the Benton County Sheriff’s department notified the school system that Holladay school could return to normal.”

Christopher said Morgan never made it to the school and authorities tracked him back home where he was located around 12:30 p.m.

Morgan was transported to Camden General, where he underwent an evaluation.

Source: The Camden Chronicle