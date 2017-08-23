Local News — August 23, 2017

Local bank honors Benton County’s retired teachers

On Thursday, August 17, Apex Bank volunteers hosted Benton County’s retired teachers at their 7th annual dinner honoring the former educators. Lead by event hostess Kim Norwood, the Apex volunteers did a great job making all attendees feel welcome.

Norwood welcomed guests on behalf of Apex, thanking them for their years of service to the educational community of Benton County, then passed the podium off to Susan Woods, president of Benton County Retired Teachers Association. Commented Woods, “Many thanks to Apex Bank for this wonderful event that we look forward to each year!”

More that 65 retirees and guests braved the rain to attend the by-invitation-only event. Spouses, friends, and relatives served as “dates” for the various retirees. The dinner was served buffet style, and consisted of yeast rolls, grilled steak or chicken, baked potatoes, garden salad, dessert, and freshly brewed iced tea. Based on the amount of food consumed, no one left hungry.

Source: The Camden Chronicle