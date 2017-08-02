Local News — August 2, 2017

Annual festival and duck blind drawing this Saturday

The 13th annual Kentucky Lake Waterfowl Festival and duck blind drawing will be held Saturday at Big Sandy City Park. The Tennessee Wildlife Refuge Agency’s (TWRA) website confirmed hand-held drawings will be held and individuals wishing to compete in the drawing must appear in person at the city park and submit an application between 7-10 a.m. The drawings will be held immediately after the last person signs up. According to TWRA, each applicant must be at least 16-years-old and only one application will be permitted per person. A valid Lifetime, Annual, or Senior Citizen Sportsman License, or an Annual WMA Small Game and Waterfowl Permit (along with a Type 001 or 071 as appropriate) are the minimum needed to enter the blind site drawings on Saturday.

The annual waterfowl festival will run all day and coincides with the duck blind drawing each year. The festival features a wide variety of waterfowl related products and services.

Big Sandy Mayor Ron Lane said, “We welcome everybody to Big Sandy for this great day dedicated to sportsmen. We will have a lot of vendors and hopefully a lot of sunshine.

More than 3,000 people are expected at the annual event.

Source: The Camden Chronicle