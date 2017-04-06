Local News — April 6, 2017

Camden Water Gets Clean Rating From TDEC

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) conducted an inspection of Camden’s water system on March 22 and 23, with positive results. According to Mayor Roger Pafford, the City of Camden Water Department recently completed a sanitary survey conducted by TDEC’s Division of Water Resources (DWR).

Pafford and Environmental Consultant Daniel Pillow revealed the results in a letter to the city on March 24. Pillow stated, “In accordance with the Sanitary Survey manual, the Camden water system earned 595 points out of a possible 599 total points for a numerical score of 99 percent.”

According to Pillow, the high grade places Camden’s water system in the state’s “approved” category and all discrepancies noted during the survey have already been or are in the process of being corrected.